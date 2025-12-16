American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Adam Clifford has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, International Commercial Insurance, effective January 5, 2026. In this role, Mr. Clifford will lead AIG's International Commercial Insurance underwriting, distribution and business teams across the United Kingdom and Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan, Asia Pacific and Latin America, including Talbot, Global Specialty and Multinational. Based in London, he will report to Jon Hancock, Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance and will serve on the AIG General Insurance Executive Leadership Team.

Mr. Clifford is an accomplished executive with nearly 30 years of global insurance leadership experience. He joins AIG from Everest Insurance, where he served as Senior Vice President, Head of International Retail Insurance overseeing the UK, Europe, and Asia Pacific retail insurance business. Prior to Everest, Mr. Clifford held senior leadership positions at Chubb, including Managing Director of Chubb European Group. Earlier in his career, he led underwriting teams in London and Singapore at AIG.

"Adam is a highly respected insurance executive, recognised for his leadership and deep underwriting and technical expertise," said Mr. Hancock. "With more than three decades of global operating experience with an exceptional track record, including seven years at AIG where he led underwriting teams, Adam brings deep insurance industry knowledge and global perspective to this role. I am looking forward to welcoming Adam back to AIG and working with him and the team to continue building on our strong momentum."

"I am delighted to rejoin AIG as it builds on its impressive momentum and the outstanding performance of its General Insurance businesses," said Mr. Clifford. "Partnering with Jon Hancock and AIG's best-in-class global teams, I look forward to driving growth across the international commercial insurance business, winning market share, deepening broker relationships, attracting top talent, and delivering the solutions our clients and brokers value."

