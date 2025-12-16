Tokenwell Platforms Inc.: Tokenwell Plans to Establish U.S. Subsidiary in Dallas, Texas, to Expand its Presence in the Growing Digital Asset Hub

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company"), announced today that it is incorporating a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary in Dallas, Texas, and activating a virtual office in the city's rapidly expanding financial district known as Y'all Street. This area is home to the newly formed Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) and is recognized as one of the country's fastest-growing digital asset ecosystems1.

Tokenwell expects the incorporation and office activation to be completed by the end of the year. This expansion is expected to position Tokenwell alongside major industry players who have already established a presence in Texas, including the global exchange Coinbase, which recently moved significant operations to the state to benefit from its pro-innovation regulatory environment2.

"Texas is quickly becoming the epicentre of America's digital asset economy," said Timothy Burgess, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Tokenwell. "Our expansion into Dallas is aimed at providing Tokenwell with a strategic presence in the U.S. market, proximity to institutional participants, and better opportunity alignment with innovators shaping the next era of blockchain finance."

Joining the Texas Blockchain Council

As part of its U.S. strategy, Tokenwell plans to join the Texas Blockchain Council ("TBC"), a leading nonprofit organization with over 10,000 individual constituents and more than 90 corporate members, which includes industry peers such as Crypto.com and Coinbase.

The TBC is well-regarded for its efforts to advance digital asset innovation, shape pro-growth policy, and promote collaboration between the industry and government. It is anticipated that Tokenwell's membership will provide direct access to influential policymakers, founders, institutional investors, and technology leaders, with the objective of strengthening the Company's relationships across the state of Texas.

For additional information on the Texas Blockchain Council, visit their website at https://texasblockchaincouncil.org/.

Strategic U.S. Presence on Y'all Street

By establishing its subsidiary and virtual office on Y'all Street, Tokenwell will become part of an emerging financial corridor designed to complement and rival traditional hubs like Wall Street.

The district houses:

The Texas Stock Exchange

Digital asset firms

Fintech innovators

Bitcoin mining operators

Crypto exchanges and custodians

Texas offers a combination of regulatory clarity, political support, and accelerating institutional adoption, which should create a strong foundation for Tokenwell's U.S. expansion. This U.S. expansion includes plans to develop index-based crypto baskets, advance decentralized finance ("DeFi") integrations, and continue establishing partnerships with additional U.S. exchanges.

On Behalf of the Company

~Timothy Burgess~

Timothy J. Burgess

CEO and Director

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (OTCQB: TWELF) (FWB: Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io and download the Tokenwell app on iOS or Android. Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn,X & Discord, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

