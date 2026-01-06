Tokenwell Platforms Inc.: Tokenwell Launches Major App Redesign with Multi-Chain Wallet Tracking and Real-Time Alerts

Enhanced UI/UX, decentralized wallet visibility, and expanded notifications deliver unified portfolio transparency for crypto investors.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company"), announced today the release of a major update to the Tokenwell app, featuring a user interface redesign, decentralized wallet tracking, and a new price alert and notification system aimed at improving portfolio visibility and awareness for crypto investors.

Visual Redesign

The latest version of the Tokenwell app introduces a refreshed user interface designed to improve navigation, clarity, and responsiveness. The redesign features modern layouts, streamlined workflows, and enhanced performance across all supported devices. These improvements are based on extensive user feedback collected since the platform's U.S. launch in October 2025.

Decentralized Wallet Tracking

The Tokenwell app now lets users add and track Ethereum and EVM wallets (e.g. BNB Chain, Polygon, Base) directly within the app via a read-only integration. This feature allows users to monitor decentralized holdings alongside their centralized exchange assets from a single dashboard, providing a unified overview of total crypto exposure without requiring any transfer of asset custody.

Price Alerts and Enhanced Notifications

The Tokenwell app has introduced customizable price alerts and a comprehensive notification system to help users stay informed about market movements and portfolio activity. Users can set alerts for major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other supported assets, without requiring an exchange connection.

Alert options include fixed price targets and percentage-based price movements, with support for multiple alerts per asset. The update also expands portfolio notifications, particularly around rebalancing activity. Users now receive detailed email notifications confirming successful orders, as well as immediate alerts if any execution errors occur. All notifications are accessible through a dedicated in-app notification tab, creating a centralized activity log for ongoing reference.

Key Update Highlights

Completely redesigned user interface with improved navigation and performance

Decentralized wallet tracking for Ethereum and EVM wallets

Unified portfolio view combining centralized and decentralized holdings

Enhanced exchange connection management

Customizable price alerts using fixed or percentage-based thresholds

Expanded email and in-app notifications for portfolio activity and rebalancing events

Various bug fixes and performance improvements

"This update marks a significant advancement in how our users can track and manage their crypto portfolio," said Timothy Burgess, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Tokenwell. "By incorporating professional basket management, decentralized wallet visibility, and real-time alerts, we are providing users with a clearer and more transparent view of their cryptocurrency exposure in one place."

The update is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Roadmap in Progress

As part of its near-term product roadmap, Tokenwell plans to introduce a Community Access Program in mid January 2026. This program is intended to allow approved ambassadors and community partners to engage in Tokenwell product marketing by introducing their communities to the Tokenwell app, supporting ongoing new-user growth and community engagement. The Company will provide further updates regarding this program in future press releases.

Tokenwell also plans to introduce EUR currency support in early January 2026, enabling users to view portfolio holdings in euros within the Tokenwell app.

Additional product updates are expected to be rolled out incrementally as Tokenwell approaches its next major app release, currently scheduled for early February 2026.

RSU Issuance

Tokenwell is also pleased to announce the grant of 250,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to a consultant of the Company, effective December 15th, 2025, under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting, which will occur six months from the grant date. The issuance of RSUs is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Engagement of ZH Media

The Company also announces that it has engaged Zach Humphries of ZH Media (address: 110 N. State Street, Girard, Ohio 44420) to provide product-focused digital marketing and content creation services (the "Services").

The engagement commenced on or about January 6th, 2026, for an initial one-month term, with the option to continue on a month-to-month basis by mutual agreement. The Services include content integrations and promotional activity across digital platforms, designed to increase awareness of the Tokenwell app.

The Company will pay USD $3,500 in cash for the Services. No securities will be issued as compensation. To the Company's knowledge, neither ZH Media nor its principal holds any securities of the Company, and the parties are considered to be at arm's length.

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (OTCQB: TWELF) (FWB: Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io and download the Tokenwell app on iOS or Android. Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn, X & Telegram, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

