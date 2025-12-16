Anzeige
WKN: A1JHKZ | ISIN: US6026701010
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
CTT PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CTT PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
16.12.2025 12:02 Uhr
CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.: CTT Pharma's Scientists Publish Peer-Reviewed Paper in the Journal of Drug Delivery and Therapeutics

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / (OTCQB:CTTH) CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce that a peer-reviewed scientific paper has been published in the journal of Drug Delivery and Therapeutics, authored by our scientist Dr. Katharine Cole and Dr. Pankaj Modi, the founder of CTT Pharma. The article provides the first comprehensive scientific review describing how micellar nanotechnology, when combined with an oral dissolvable strip delivery system, can significantly improve the delivery and bioavailability of active therapeutic compounds. "This review article is an important step forward in bringing wider scientific attention to this innovative and transformative technology," said Dr. Cole.

This publication is available on the Company's website www.cttpharmaceuticals.com in the 'Scientific Publications' section. This section includes peer-reviewed articles authored by CTT scientists that contribute to the broader scientific literature in areas relevant to the company's scientific focus. These publications are provided solely for transparency and informational purposes. Additional publications will be added as they become available.

CTT Pharma
813-606-0060

SOURCE: CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ctt-pharmas-scientists-publish-peer-reviewed-paper-in-the-journal-of-1117980

