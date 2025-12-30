CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. Files Form S-1 Registration Statement and Advances Equity Line of Credit and Scientific Development Milestones

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CTTH) today announces the filing of a Form S-1 registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing marks an important milestone in the Company's transition to fully reporting status and reflects management's commitment to regulatory transparency, operational discipline, and long-term corporate development. The Company also continues to advance its initial $3,000,000 Equity Line of Credit, which provides strategic financial flexibility to support commercialization initiatives and ongoing scientific progress. Additionally, CTT and RH2 Equity Partners have agreed and signed an agreement to increase the equity line to $10,000,000. The increase will be used to help CTT scale its future product lines.

The Company recently received approval for publication of a peer-reviewed manuscript that highlights general advances in micelle-enhanced thin film oral delivery systems. The paper examines this innovative technology across a broad scientific landscape that helps build greater awareness of the technology and the science that supports our approach. CTT's scientific team is now preparing a perspective article as the next step in the peer review pipeline, followed by a comprehensive research paper planned for 2026. These milestones strengthen the Company's scientific foundation and support future regulatory and commercial pathways for its platform.

CTT is also progressing toward manufacturing readiness and regulatory alignment as it prepares for commercial deployment of its technology. Management believes that the combination of scientific validation, capital access, and corporate compliance initiatives places the Company on a constructive path toward sustainable execution.

"This is a significant milestone for CTT Pharma," said Ryan Khouri, Chief Executive Officer of CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. "The filing of our Form S-1 is a strong step forward in modernizing the Company and aligning with the standards expected of emerging pharmaceutical and technology innovators. Together with our Equity Line of Credit and recent scientific achievements, we see a clear path toward disciplined growth and long-term value creation."

Richard Hawkins, Managing Partner of RH2 Equity Partners, added, "CTT has taken meaningful steps on both the corporate and scientific fronts. The advancement of its peer reviewed research, combined with the filing of the Form S-1, demonstrates a credible and maturing organization focused on execution. We are pleased to support the Company as it continues developing a strong foundation for future commercialization."

Further updates will be provided as the SEC review process continues and additional scientific and operational developments occur.

About CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.

CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. is a pharmaceutical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of thin film oral drug delivery systems designed to provide rapid onset, enhanced patient convenience, and efficient absorption. The Company's patented micelle based thin film platform is intended to offer a novel alternative to traditional dosage forms across pharmaceutical, therapeutic, and nutraceutical markets. CTT is focused on integrating scientific validation, scalable manufacturing, and regulatory preparedness to support long-term growth and product innovation. www.cttpharmaceuticals.com

About RH2 Equity Partners

RH2 Equity Partners is a private investment and strategic advisory firm focused on structured capital solutions, public company rehabilitation, and advanced transactional support for emerging growth issuers. RH2 partners with companies undergoing corporate transitions, providing hands-on guidance across regulatory alignment, equity line structuring, reverse mergers, balance sheet optimization, and strategic financing initiatives. The firm's approach emphasizes long-term collaboration, transparency, and disciplined execution to support sustainable value creation for issuers and shareholders. For more information, visit www.rh2equitypartners.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including statements regarding the Form S-1 filing, SEC registration, the Equity Line of Credit, scientific publications, commercialization timelines, regulatory pathways, and future business operations. Words such as anticipate, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, plan, potential, predict, should, will, would and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the timing and outcome of the SEC review process; the availability and timing of access to capital under the Equity Line of Credit; the results of scientific, clinical, and technical validation; product development and regulatory risks; market acceptance of new pharmaceutical delivery systems; manufacturing readiness; competitive factors; the ability to maintain compliance with applicable regulatory and reporting requirements; and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

