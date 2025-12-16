Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands, is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand ("Heal") has signed a real estate location for Georgetown, Ontario. This milestone further advances Heal's disciplined, asset-light growth strategy across high-quality suburban markets within the Greater Toronto Area. Heal Wellness is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") concept specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.





"This real estate commitment in Georgetown reflects our continued focus on pairing strong franchise partners with attractive, high-visibility trade areas," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Georgetown is a growing, family-oriented community with strong household incomes and daily traffic patterns that align well with Heal's health-forward, convenience-driven offering. As we continue to expand across Ontario, markets like Georgetown allow us to build density while maintaining the disciplined site selection and unit economics that underpin our growth model."



Heal Wellness continues to gain momentum as consumer demand for convenient, better-for-you food options grows across both urban and suburban markets. With its strong brand positioning, scalable format, and expanding franchise pipeline, Heal is well positioned to deepen its presence across Ontario and other key Canadian regions.





"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading acai and smoothie bowl brand. With 30 locations now open and more than 168 in development, Heal contributes to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 656 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our predictable and disciplined growth engine continues to deliver measurable results as we expand our brands across Canada and create long-term value for our shareholders."

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.





Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

