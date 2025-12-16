

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re AG (SREN.SW), the Swiss insurance major, Tuesday reported that the insured losses from natural catastrophes surpassed the $100 billion mark at $107 billion in 2025 for the sixth year in a row.



This was mainly driven by the unprecedented LA wildfire loss record in the first quarter of 2025 and severe convective storms which is a persistent global loss driver.



83 percent of the global insured losses of $107 billion came from the United States and was primarily driven by wildfires and severe convective storms.



The company observed that $107 billion is 24 percent lower than the $141 billion insured loss recorded in 2024.



Currently, Swiss Re shares are trading at 131.45 CHF, up 0.61% on the Swiss Stock Exchange.



