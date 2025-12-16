

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), Tuesday announced that Carlos Abrams-Rivera will step down from the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.



On the same day, Steve Cahillane will assume the role of CEO of the company as well as Global Taste Elevation Co., which is in line with Kraft Heinz's planned separation into two independent, publicly traded companies.



Most recently, Cahillane served as Chairman, President and CEO of Kellanova.



Simultaneously, John Cahill, Vice Chair of Kraft Heinz's Board, has been appointed as Board Chair.



Meanwhile, the company will also initiate a global search for a CEO to lead North American Grocery Co.



In the pre-market hours, KHC is trading at $24.62, up 0.49 percent on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News