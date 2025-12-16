Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its appearance on NHK G's (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) acclaimed program Today's Close-Up ("Close-Up Gendai"), one of its flagship documentary programs and one of the most watched shows in Japan.

The theme of the documentary is: "Reiwa Gold Rush - With gold prices surging to unprecedented highs, what does it mean for Japan and the world?" (the Reiwa period marks Emperor Naruhito's reign since May 2019 and continues to the present day).

A segment of the documentary was filmed at Japan Gold's new base of operations in Kyushu, the southern island of Japan, and featured Japan Gold's Chairman and CEO, John Proust. Against the backdrop of record high gold prices, the segment examined the key reasons why foreign companies are actively looking for gold in Japan today. The program highlighted the activities of Japan Gold as the leading mineral exploration company exploring for gold in Japan.

"We were pleased to participate in Close-Up Gendai, a program that reaches millions of viewers across Japan. The program provided an excellent opportunity to share why Japan is emerging as a compelling destination for gold exploration and how our work aligns with the country's rich mining history. With gold prices at record highs, we believe that Japan offers untapped potential for discovery, and we are proud to contribute to this effort. We believe that the topic of gold exploration is highly relevant to NHK's Japanese and global audiences and that it offered valuable insights to its viewers", said Mr. Proust.

NHK (Nippon Hoso Kyokai), the Japan Broadcasting Corporation has a total of 54 broadcasting stations in Tokyo, Shibuya and prefectural capitals nationwide, a total of 29 reporting bases around the world, and approximately 460 million households in 2025 across 160 countries.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide. Significant shareholders include Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC and Newmont Corporation.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.,

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

