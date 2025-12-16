PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that its Architectural Coatings manufacturing sites in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Søborg, Denmark have received REDCert² certification, which verifies the use of sustainable raw materials through a certified chain of custody.

REDCert² uses the mass balance approach, a recognized method for attributing the sustainability value of certified inputs. This ensures that PPG's products reflect responsible sourcing throughout the manufacturing process and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering high-performing, sustainably advantaged solutions to customers across Europe.

"This certification supports our broader goal of integrating sustainability and productivity into our operations and our commitment to transparent manufacturing," said Mats Hagerstrom, PPG head of sustainability, EMEA, Architectural Coatings. "It helps us deliver products that meet high performance standards while supporting our customers' environmental objectives."

The certified sites in Amsterdam and Søborg are key production hubs for PPG's Architectural Coatings business in Europe, manufacturing paints and stains for the SIGMA COATINGS, HISTOR, DYRUP, GORI and BONDEX brands by PPG. The company is investing in these facilities to support operational excellence and advance sustainable manufacturing.

"By certifying these sites, PPG strengthens its ability to support customers who are committed to reducing scope 3 emissions and aligning with sustainability reporting requirements," said Hagerstrom. "The certification also enhances the credibility of PPG's sustainably advantaged product offerings, helping customers meet growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible solutions."

For more information about PPG's sustainability efforts, visit ppg.com/sustainability.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Bondex, Dyrup and Gori are trademarks of PPG Coatings Danmark A/S.

Histor and Sigma are trademarks of PPG Coatings Nederland B.V.

Andrew Wood

Corporate Communications

+31 6 5121 6579

awood@ppg.com

www.ppg.com