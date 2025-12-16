Cross-border money transfer services available across Germany in Q2 2026

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced the launch of its partnership with Deutsche Post, Europe's largest postal network. Cross-border money transfer services will be available to customers in Germany who want to send and receive funds to and from abroad starting in the second quarter of 2026. The service will be offered in the majority of Deutsche Post partner branches across the country.

Deutsche Post is part of Post Parcel Germany, a division of the DHL Group. With its two brands, Deutsche Post and DHL, Post Parcel Germany is the market leader in the German mail and parcel market. Deutsche Post is present across the country with more than 12,600 postal branches.

"I am delighted that Western Union and Deutsche Post are joining forces to better serve our customers in Germany," said Devin McGranahan, President and CEO of Western Union. "Today's announcement shows how we see our leadership in retail as essential to achieving our strategy. As we continue to expand our global network, we seek to make financial services accessible to people everywhere and transform the retail experience we offer our customers."

"Through our partnership with Western Union, we are investing in a partner branch model and expanding the range of services available," said Benjamin Rasch, CMO of Post Parcel Germany at DHL Group. "This new service is further proof that we are continuing to develop our partner branches strengthening them as central hubs for modern, everyday services."

Western Union has been present in Germany since 1991. The company has several important partnerships with financial institutions in the country and an expanding network of owned locations. Germany was one of the first countries where Western Union launched its digital wallet.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments-across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies-to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251216748942/en/

Contacts:

Amanda Demarest

media@westernunion.com