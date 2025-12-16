WongDoody Creates Immersive Experience of Stadium Takeover at NBA and NFL Games with Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge

The live game activation challenged fans to compete like the players on the hit reality TV show

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / WongDoody , a leading global creative technology agency owned by Infosys, a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the successful activation for the Netflix hit reality series, Squid Game: The Challenge. The live activation featured four major stadium takeovers during NBA and NHL games, bringing the show's intense competition directly to fans to coincide with the season premier. Spectators at the Detroit Pistons, LA Kings, Las Vegas Golden Knights, and Memphis Grizzlies games were challenged on the jumbotron to compete just like the players on the series in Episode 1 of Season 2.

The activation focused on two pre-selected fan sections in each stadium. The Challenge, a segment pulled directly from the show, required one representative from each section to count exactly 45.6 seconds before hitting a buzzer. The closest to 45.6 seconds won the player's entire section a free month of Netflix. Failure resulted in immediate visual "elimination," as the losing section was publicly "inked" on the jumbotron for the crowd to see.

"In close partnership with production teams along with the NBA and NHL staff, our team accelerated this immersive experience from ideation to activation in just 10 weeks," stated Falk Eumann, Executive Creative Director, North America of WongDoody. "This rapid process included developing the core concept, creating all digital assets, and producing the in-game Challenge teaser. By prioritizing fan experience, we successfully built the Squid Game: The Challenge live experience to communicate the new season and maximize fan engagement and ensure each game was a memorable event."

Adding to the takeover's immersive environment, Netflix's Pink Soldiers (or Masked Men) patrolled the stadiums. Dressed in their signature pink jumpsuits and black masks, these Masked Men walked the concourses and stands, engaging with fans to bring the authentic Squid Game atmosphere to the entire arena.

WongDoody develops immersive brand experiences by integrating its key services including Scalable Creative Content Solutions, Digital Twin Marketing, Retail and Live Communications, and NextGen AI Content to maximize audience interaction. Learn more here .

