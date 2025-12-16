

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has directed the military departments to proactively review personnel records of U.S. service members who were involuntarily discharged solely for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine and facilitate appropriate discharge upgrades.



A discharge upgrade is a formal process where a veteran petitions the military to change their discharge status to improve access to VA benefits, job prospects, and personal dignity. This is pursued when a veteran believes their discharge was unjust, erroneous, or resulted from various factors.



Under the previous administration, the Defense Department involuntarily separated approximately 8,700 Service members for failing to comply with its since-rescinded Covid-19 vaccination mandate. Of those, more than 3,000 received less than honorable discharge characterizations, the Pentagon says.



The military departments have been directed to complete their respective proactive reviews within one year. Former service members won't need to do anything; the Department will look into the potential upgrades on its own, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.



Any service member or veteran who believes that their records reflect an error or injustice has been advised to visit the military review boards website at https://www.milreviewbds.mil for information on how to apply for relief.



Additionally, the Department is eager to welcome those former service members back to service. Individuals will have until April 1, 2026, to take advantage of this reinstatement opportunity, Parnell said.



'The Department is committed to ensuring that everyone who should have received a fully honorable discharge receives one and continues to right wrongs and restore confidence in, and honor to our fighting force,' he added.



