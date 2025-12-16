

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corteva (CTVA) and Hexagon Bio announced a multi-million-dollar joint venture to accelerate the development of new crop protection solutions inspired by nature. The JV was formed through Corteva Catalyst, Corteva's investment and collaboration platform. The partnership brings together Corteva's nature-inspired crop protection franchises and bacterial natural product discovery capabilities with Hexagon Bio's natural-product discovery platform.



Sam Eathington, Chief Technology and Digital Officer for Corteva, said: 'As demand for nature-inspired solutions continues to grow, this collaboration allows us to move faster and think bigger to provide farmers with the latest options in effective and sustainable tools.'



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News