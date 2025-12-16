Ainos, Inc.: Ainos to Relocate U.S. Headquarters to Houston, Texas; Forms ScentAI Inc.

Relocation to sharpen operating efficiency and anchor Ainos in Texas' fast-growing technology ecosystem

New subsidiary to accelerate smell language model development and extend AI Nose's data-driven platform strategy

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) today announced that it will relocate its U.S. headquarters to Houston, Texas in early 2026 and has formed its wholly owned subsidiary, ScentAI Inc. ("ScentAI"), a pure AI software company created to advance development of its smell language model (SLM)-an emerging AI model that enables scent intelligence for machines by digitizing scent signals into Smell IDs.

Ainos will relocate to Houston to strengthen operating efficiency and position its U.S. operations within one of the country's most dynamic technology and industrial innovation hubs. Houston's expanding ecosystem across advanced manufacturing, energy, healthcare, robotics, and AI directly aligns with Ainos' platform strategy and commercialization roadmap.

"Ainos was incorporated in Texas, and relocating our U.S. headquarters to Houston in early 2026 marks both a strategic return and a forward-looking step," said Mr. Eddy Tsai, Chairman and CEO of Ainos, Inc. "This move improves operating efficiency, allows us to capitalize on Texas' rapidly growing technology ecosystem, and provides us with access to a deep and competitive talent pool as we accelerate AI Nose deployment and expand our ecosystem."

Mr. Tsai added, "Over the past decade, the AI Nose platform, powered by SLM, has built a strong data moat, accumulating real-world scent data across medical, industrial, and environmental settings. Over the past year, we have translated that foundation into execution momentum across Asia, where AI Nose is expanding into broader industrial, semiconductor, automation, and robotics sectors, targeting large-scale deployment in 2026. Establishing Houston as our U.S. base enables us to extend that momentum back to the United States and deepen our global ecosystem."

In parallel, Ainos formed ScentAI as a dedicated AI-driven software subsidiary focused on advancing the smell language model (SLM). ScentAI will operate as a pure software company, developing AI models that allow machines to understand, classify, and interpret scent as a structured data language - Smell ID. Ainos will co-locate ScentAI with its headquarters to tightly integrate AI model development with AI Nose hardware deployed in the field.

ScentAI will drive SLM research and development while working in close coordination with AI Nose. Together, the combined hardware-software architecture enables Ainos to scale scent intelligence across industrial, automation, and robotics environments, creating a new way for AI to perceive the environment.

"ScentAI is purpose-built as an AI-driven software company, and its business model directly complements our AI Nose platform," Mr. Tsai said. "AI Nose hardware deployed in real-world environments continuously generates high-quality scent data, which we have been collecting for more than a decade. ScentAI will elevate this data moat by amassing more scent data, transforming those signals into Smell ID, and training the SLM. Together, AI Nose and ScentAI will create a powerful data flywheel - broader deployment improves model accuracy, and stronger models accelerate adoption."

"While AI has mastered text, vision, and sound, we see scent intelligence as a largely untapped frontier in AI, and we believe Smell ID will emerge as a new class of AI token as AI Nose deployment gains traction," Mr. Tsai added. "ScentAI will operate as Ainos' wholly owned AI software subsidiary in the near term, and we plan to explore strategic paths over time to unlock its value for our shareholders."

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Feifei Shen

Email: IR@ainos.com

