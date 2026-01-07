Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Announces Distribution Partnership with Trusval Technology to Expand AI Nose into Semiconductor Front-End Manufacturing

Partnership Supports Ainos' 2026 Strategic Focus on Advancing AI Nose Upstream and Accelerating Scent Data Accumulation in Advanced Wafer Fabs

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW), a SmellTech platform company digitizing scent as a native data language for artificial intelligence, today announced that it has entered into a distribution and deployment agreement with Trusval Technology, a Taiwan-based engineering and technical services provider specializing in semiconductor manufacturing environments.

Pursuant to the agreement, Ainos and Trusval will establish a distribution and deployment partnership within the defined scope of semiconductor front-end manufacturing applications. Trusval will serve as Ainos' authorized sales agent and deployment partner for AI Nose in this application scope. The agreement contractually defines an initial minimum purchase commitment of 600 AI Nose units, intended to support real-world deployment across front-end wafer fabrication environments.

This partnership aligns with Ainos' long-term platform strategy to digitize smell and establish scent as a native AI data language, and reflects the Company's 2026 execution focus on high-precision, high-reliability manufacturing environments. The agreement also complements Ainos' existing collaborations within semiconductor back-end processes, extending SmellTech deployments upstream into front-end manufacturing stages where data consistency, process stability, and real-time sensing requirements are most stringent.

"Front-end semiconductor manufacturing environments demand exceptionally high reliability and real-time situational awareness," said Chuchiao Kung, CEO of Trusval Technology. "AI Nose introduces a new sensing intelligence layer into existing wafer fab systems. We look forward to working closely with Ainos to deploy this capability in a structured and scalable manner across front-end manufacturing use cases."

Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos, commented: "Our core principle entering 2026 is disciplined execution. By forming clearly structured, contractually defined partnerships, we are expanding the AI Nose ecosystem into environments where data quality matters most. This partnership provides a strong and executable foundation for long-term SmellTech data accumulation and model evolution."

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Feifei Shen

Email: IR@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ainos-announces-distribution-partnership-with-trusval-technology-1124846