Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Highlights Ainos' Scaling Momentum Across Semiconductor Value Chain

AI Nose deployment into front-end wafer fabrication facilities marks a critical validation step in semiconductor manufacturing environments

Recurring revenue visibility strengthens as AI Nose deployments scale across the semiconductor ecosystem

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a SmellTech platform company digitizing scent as a native data language for artificial intelligence, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a report highlighting Ainos' accelerating momentum across the semiconductor value chain as its AI Nose platform gains traction in both front-end wafer fabrication and back-end semiconductor manufacturing environments.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Front-end wafer fab entry unlocks a new frontier for AI Nose validation: Ainos plans to deploy approximately 200 AI Nose systems into front-end wafer fabrication facilities in 1Q26. Front-end cleanrooms represent some of the most chemically demanding environments in the world for process monitoring and air quality control, making the initial deployment an important technical milestone for system-level validation ahead of full commercial integration.

Back-end semiconductor rollout establishes a clear path toward scalable recurring revenue: The front-end initiative complements the ongoing Phase 1 deployment of 1,400 AI Nose systems under Ainos' agreement with semiconductor packaging and testing leader ASE. The rollout is targeted for completion in 2Q26 and is expected to generate approximately $2.1 million in subscription revenue over three years. If the full three-phase roadmap of up to 20,000 AI Nose systems is executed, the program could approach $10 million in annual subscription value, or approximately $30 million over the same three-year subscription structure.

AI Nose positioned as a full-stack intelligence layer across the semiconductor value chain: By targeting both front-end wafer fabrication and back-end packaging and testing facilities, Ainos is expanding AI Nose beyond a single stage of semiconductor production. Combined with the Smell Language Model ("SLM"), AI Nose continuously monitors scent signals in real time to detect chemical leaks, strengthen cleanroom safety, and support predictive maintenance, while enabling Smell ID as a new form of machine-readable intelligence designed to enhance smart manufacturing across the semiconductor ecosystem.

Execution milestones reinforce long-term infrastructure strategy: Ainos has reaffirmed its operational execution milestones and subscription activation targets despite broader market volatility. The Company continues to position recurring revenues from AI Nose deployments as a core driver of long-term value as adoption expands across semiconductor and industrial environments.

"As semiconductor manufacturing becomes increasingly automated and precision-driven, the ability to interpret chemical signals in real time is becoming essential," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. "AI Nose introduces scent intelligence as a new data layer for smart manufacturing. Expanding deployments across the semiconductor value chain moves us closer to establishing Smell ID as a foundational intelligence layer for semiconductor operations. Despite ongoing market volatility, our execution milestones, subscription activation roadmap, and long-term infrastructure strategy remain firmly on track."

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=UR_AIMD_03092026

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Feifei Shen

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/water-tower-research-highlights-ainos-scaling-momentum-across-sem-1146629