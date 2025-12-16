Next-generation terminal systems and professional services to boost capacity, agility, and customer value across the Adriatic's premier logistics hub

Tideworks Technology, Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, today announced a 10-year contract extension with Luka Koper, a leading multi-purpose port in the Adriatic. The renewed agreement, extending through December 2035, reinforces Luka Koper's long-term smart port strategy and positions the port to scale operations, enhance service delivery, and strengthen its role as a critical gateway for Central and Southeast Europe.

Under the new agreement, Luka Koper will implement enhancements to Spinnaker, Traffic Control, Forecast, and Terminal View beginning in January 2026 and upgrade to Tideworks' Mainsail 10 in Q2 2026. These integrated systems will serve as the digital backbone of the port's transformation, enabling intelligent planning, real-time visibility, increased throughput, and seamless coordination across terminal and yard operations.

To support this modernization, Tideworks' Professional Services team will provide operational consulting, training, and system integration expertise. This collaboration also includes the development of APIs to improve data flow and connectivity between Luka Koper's internal systems and external partners.

"This next phase of modernization is a strategic investment in our smart port vision," said Edvard Matkovic, chief information officer at Luka Koper. "By upgrading our systems and deepening collaboration with Tideworks, we're equipping teams with the tools and intelligence to manage growing volumes, deliver exceptional service, and lead in a competitive logistics landscape."

In 2024, Luka Koper handled 1.13 million TEU, 884,000 vehicles, and nearly 1,800 vessels, supported by robust rail and truck infrastructure. Its intermodal capabilities and consistent performance continue to attract global carriers and logistics providers seeking efficient access to European and Mediterranean markets.

"Luka Koper is setting the standard for smart, connected terminal operations in the region," said Subbu Bhat, vice president of software engineering at Tideworks Technology. "We're proud to support their vision with scalable, integrated solutions that unlock new levels of performance, agility, and customer value."

The partnership, which began in 2010, highlights a shared focus on continuous improvement and innovation to meet the evolving needs of the global logistics industry.

About Luka Koper

Luka Koper, d.d., is the operator of the Port of Koper, a strategic multi-purpose port on the Adriatic Sea serving Central and Southeast Europe. With robust intermodal connections and a commitment to innovation, Luka Koper handles a diverse range of cargo, including containers, vehicles, general cargo, and liquid bulk. The company is focused on sustainable growth, digital transformation, and delivering high-quality logistics services that connect European markets with global trade routes. For more information, visit: https://www.luka-kp.si/en/.

About Tideworks Technology

Tideworks Technology, Inc. is a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system solutions for growing marine and intermodal rail terminal operations worldwide. The company helps more than 120 facilities run their operations more efficiently and profitably. From optimized equipment utilization to faster turn times, Tideworks works at every step of terminal operations to maximize productivity and customer service. For more information about Tideworks Technology, a Carrix solution, visit www.tideworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251216061415/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Carley Gray, Communiqué PR

Phone: (206) 282-4923 ext. 114

Email: Carley@Communiquepr.com