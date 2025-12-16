

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate rose slightly in the three months to October, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.



The jobless rate climbed to 5.1 percent in the three months to October from 5.0 percent in the preceding period.



In the three months to October, average earnings excluding bonuses grew 4.6 percent from the prior year, which was slightly faster than the forecast of 4.5 percent.



Including bonuses, average earnings advanced 4.7 percent in the August to October, data showed.



In November, payroll employees decreased by 171,000 or 0.6 percent from the prior year. Compared to last month, employment grew 38,000 to 30.3 million.



Data showed that the number of job vacancies remained broadly unchanged on the quarter. There was a small decrease of just 2,000 vacancies to 729,000 in September to November.



ING economist James Smith said slowing wage growth and further signs of cooling in the wider jobs market hints at the UK becoming less of an outlier on inflation.



A rate cut on Thursday is highly likely, and two further moves are likely in the first half of 2026, Smith added.



