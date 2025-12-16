

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investor sentiment remains cautious on Tuesday, reflecting global cues, geopolitical developments as well as the fluctuations in commodity prices.



Canadian stocks might continue to be at the negative territory at open.



The S&TP/TSX 60 index closed on Monday at 1,848.00, down 2.44 or 0.13 percent, while S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 43.95 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 31,483.44.



The gold futures are gaining, while the silver price is on a decline.



The U.S. unemployment for November as revealed by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics was at a four-year high with a 4.6 percent increase. There were 64,000 unemployment for the month. In October additions were 105,000. The non-farm payrolls consensus was for an increase of 40000, and the unemployment rate was expected to be up 4.5 percent.



In the corporate segment, Anglo American Plc. and Teck Resources Ltd. have received regulatory approval from the Government of Canada for their planned merger of equals.



Centrica Plc., on Tuesday announced the sale of Spirit Energy Ltd.'s remaining 15% interest in the Cygnus gas field to Serica Energy plc. at transaction of approximately 98 million pounds.



In a non-brokered private placement, Sonoro Gold raised $4 million Financing to advance projects.



A 30-member Canadian delegation, including members of the Parliament, was denied entry into Westbank on Tuesday.



Asian shares finished lower on Tuesday, while European shares are trading mostly down. The U.S. major averages ended Monday modestly lower.



The U.S. PMI Composite Flash will be announced at 9.45 am ET. The Services Index consensus is 53.9, while it was up 55.0 in the prior month. The composite Index in November was 54.2.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News