

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed labor market data released from the U.S. on Tuesday morning swayed global market sentiment.



Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics just a while ago showed a job growth of 64 thousand in November and a job loss of 105 thousand in October. The unemployment rate which was expected to be steady at 4.4 percent however increased to 4.6 percent, the highest level since 2021.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note. Asian markets too finished with heavy losses.



The six-currency Dollar Index declined. Ten-year bond yields are trading mixed.



Crude oil prices declined on Russia-Ukraine peace deal hopes. Gold prices slipped. Cryptocurrencies plunged heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,434.70, up 0.04% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,815.10, down 0.02% Germany's DAX at 24,157.94, down 0.42% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,700.10, down 0.53% France's CAC 40 at 8,130.45, up 0.07% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,746.10, down 0.11% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 49,383.29, down 1.56% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,598.90, down 0.42% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,824.81, down 1.11% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,235.41, down 1.54%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1774, up 0.17% GBP/USD at 1.3436, up 0.47% USD/JPY at 154.66, down 0.37% AUD/USD at 0.6640, down 0.05% USD/CAD at 1.3752, down 0.15% Dollar Index at 98.07, down 0.24%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.168%, down 0.31% Germany at 2.8511%, up 0.04% France at 3.555%, down 0.20% U.K. at 4.5400%, up 0.84% Japan at 1.947%, down 0.56%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $59.62, down 1.55%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $55.77, down 1.59%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,327.50, down 0.18%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $87,178.16, down 2.67% Ethereum at $2,951.63, down 6.05% BNB at $866.59, down 2.34% XRP at $1.93, down 1.95% Solana at $128.49, down 2.68%



