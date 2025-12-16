

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag SE (BNTGY.PK), Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire the Airedale Group based in Keighley, North Yorkshire, United Kingdom. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.



The acquisition is expected to expand Brenntag's network in the region, as well as improve the breadth of products, services and capabilities available to customers.



Russel Argo, President Brenntag Essentials EMEA, commented, 'Together, following completion, we will build on their strong customer and supply partner relationships, and expand the value-added services that set them apart.'



The transaction is set to close in the first quarter of 2026.



Brenntag's stock closed at $11.64, down 0.09 percent on the OTC Markets.



