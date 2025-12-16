Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Expansion

Amrize Expands Production Capacity at Flagship U.S. Cement Plant



16.12.2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST



Increases production capacity at Ste. Genevieve, Missouri cement plant by 660,000 short tons

Advances Amrize's Made in America cement offering, delivering quality and supporting local jobs

Part of Amrize's $700 million of investments across its operations in 2025 to best serve customers STE. GENEVIEVE, Missouri, December 16, 2025 - Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) today announced it has commissioned the production expansion of its cement plant in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, North America's largest and market-leading cement plant. The expansion adds 660,000 short tons of production capacity per year, increasing the plant's total capacity to 5.5 million short tons annually, while improving operational efficiency. The project is part of Amrize's $700 million investment in 2025 across its operations to best serve its customers. "As the largest cement plant in North America, our flagship Ste. Genevieve plant sets the standard in our industry and has helped shape America from infrastructure and data centers to advanced manufacturing and high-rises," said Jaime Hill , President of Amrize Building Materials. "This expansion further strengthens our market-leading plant, and we are proud to be increasing our domestic manufacturing to deliver quality and reliability as the partner of choice for our customers, while supporting local jobs and communities." This project expands Amrize's "Made in America" cement offering, providing builders the guarantee of American manufacturing and quality, supporting American jobs and local communities. The production expansion further strengthens Amrize's position as America's top cement producer1, supported by a highly efficient distribution and logistics network.

### About Amrize

Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.7 billion in revenue in 2024 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition.



