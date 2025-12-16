HEICO Corporation to Acquire Leading Electric Power Generation Component Repair Companies

Purchases Expand HEICO into Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Parts

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) and (NYSE:HEI) today announced that its Flight Support Group subsidiary, Wencor Group, LLC ("Wencor"), entered into an agreement to acquire EthosEnergy Accessories and Components Limited and EthosEnergy Accessories and Components, LLC ("Ethos A&C"). Closing is subject to governmental approval and standard closing conditions and is expected to occur in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Transaction terms and financial details were not disclosed.

Ethos A&C is expected to be accretive to HEICO's earnings within the year following closing.

Ethos A&C repairs a large portfolio of engine accessories including fuel nozzles, wire harnesses, starters, valves, plenum assemblies, air diffusers, and engine components including blades, vanes, seals, and other related components.

Ethos A&C has grown from its inception in 1979 into a leading provider of engine component and accessory repair solutions for the aeroderivative gas turbine, aerospace, and defense markets. Ethos A&C has 175 employees at three leased locations in Connecticut, South Carolina and Scotland, spanning over 175,000 square feet.

Eric A. Mendelson and Victor H. Mendelson, HEICO's Co-Chairmen and Co-Chief Executive Officers, along with Shawn Trogdon, Wencor's Chief Executive Officer, jointly commented: "We proudly welcome Ethos A&C to the Wencor and HEICO families. This acquisition will enable us to substantially increase our presence in the aeroderivative industrial gas turbine market, supporting fast-growing global energy demand fueled by the AI revolution. Ethos will remain as a standalone entity within Wencor and will expand our capabilities and service offerings to our customers as well as grow our global Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul footprint.

Rikki Blair, Ethos A&C's Senior Operations Director, commented: "We are very excited to join the Wencor and HEICO families. The culture, values, and commitment to customers, suppliers and team members at HEICO is something that we will continue to carry forward. Ethos will continue to provide our customers with the exceptional customer service and high-quality repairs that they have become accustomed to receiving."

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at www.heico.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies. HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others: the severity, magnitude and duration of public health threats; our liquidity and the amount and timing of cash generation; lower commercial air travel, airline fleet changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand for our goods and services; product specification costs and requirements, which could cause an increase to our costs to complete contracts; governmental and regulatory demands, export policies and restrictions, reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing difficulties, which could increase our product development and manufacturing costs and delay sales; cybersecurity events or other disruptions of information technology systems could adversely affect our business; our ability to make acquisitions, including obtaining any applicable domestic and/or foreign governmental approvals, and achieve operating synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk; interest, foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries, which could negatively impact our costs and revenues; and defense spending or budget cuts, which could reduce our defense-related revenue. Parties receiving this material are encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to filings on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact:

Eric A. Mendelson (954) 744-7550

Carlos L. Macau (954) 744-7562

SOURCE: HEICO Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/heico-corporation-to-acquire-leading-electric-power-generation-component-repa-1118082