Royalty Pharma plc: Royalty Pharma Acquires Royalty Interest in Nuvalent's Neladalkib and Zidesamtinib for Up to $315 Million

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it has acquired a pre-existing royalty interest in Nuvalent's neladalkib and zidesamtinib from an undisclosed third party for up to $315 million.

Neladalkib and zidesamtinib are next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Neladalkib is in development for patients with ALK mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and zidesamtinib is in development for ROS1 mutation-positive NSCLC. Both therapies are designed to deliver a best-in-class combination of efficacy and tolerability.

In November 2025, Nuvalent reported positive pivotal results for neladalkib in TKI pre-treated patients which demonstrated durable activity and a generally well-tolerated safety profile. Neladalkib is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 study in TKI-naïve patients. Zidesamtinib is currently undergoing review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has an action date of September 18, 2026 for TKI pre-treated patients. Zidesamtinib is also being assessed in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study in TKI-naïve patients. Existing analyst consensus projects neladalkib sales to be approximately $3.5 billion and zidesamtinib sales to be approximately $1.9 billion by 2035.

Transaction Terms

Royalty Pharma is acquiring a low-single digit pre-existing royalty on worldwide net sales on each of Nuvalent's neladalkib and zidesamtinib from an undisclosed third party for up to $315 million. The expected royalty duration for both therapies extends through approximately 2041 to 2042.

Advisors

Covington & Burling, Dechert and Maiwald acted as legal advisors to Royalty Pharma.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex's Trikafta and Alyftrek, GSK's Trelegy, Roche's Evrysdi, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, Biogen's Tysabri and Spinraza, Servier's Voranigo, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, and Gilead's Trodelvy, and 20 development-stage product candidates.

Royalty Pharma Forward-Looking Statements

