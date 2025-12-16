With reference to announcements made public by Kaldvin AS (symbol: KLDVK) on April 26 2025, June 11 2025, June 24 2025, September 18 2025, September 23 2025 and October 7 2025 the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on December 17, 2025.
|ISIN
|NO0010884794
|Company name
|Kaldvik AS.
|Total share capital before the increase
|12.226.124,9 (122.261.249 shares)
|Increase in share capital
|4.600.708,6 (46.007.086 shares)
|Total share capital following the increase
|16.826.833,50 (168.268.335 shares)
|Nominal value of each share
|NOK 0,10
|Symbol
|KLDVK
|Orderbook ID
|338042
© 2025 GlobeNewswire