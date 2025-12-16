With reference to announcements made public by Kaldvin AS (symbol: KLDVK) on April 26 2025, June 11 2025, June 24 2025, September 18 2025, September 23 2025 and October 7 2025 the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on December 17, 2025.

ISIN NO0010884794 Company name Kaldvik AS. Total share capital before the increase 12.226.124,9 (122.261.249 shares) Increase in share capital 4.600.708,6 (46.007.086 shares) Total share capital following the increase 16.826.833,50 (168.268.335 shares) Nominal value of each share NOK 0,10 Symbol KLDVK Orderbook ID 338042