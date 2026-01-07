Kaldvík AS: Confirmation on 2025 harvest volume

Reykjavik, 7 January 2026: Reference is made to the Q3 2025 results of Kaldvík AS (the "Company" or "Kaldvik"), published on 21 November 2025, in which estimated harvest guidance for 2025 was reduced from 18,000 tonnes to approximately 17,000 tonnes.

Kaldvik is pleased to confirm that the actual harvest for 2025 was in the upper range of the latest guidance, totaling 17,105 tonnes.

For further information, please contact:

Vidar Aspehaug, CEO, +47 913 05 017 (mobile)

Robert Robertsson, CFO, +354 843 0086 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.