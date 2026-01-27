Kaldvík AS: Appointment of interim CFO

Reykjavík, 27 January 2026: Reference is made to Kaldvik AS' (the "Company") stock exchange announcement published on 1 December 2025 regarding the current CFO's resignation.

The Company is very pleased to report that Hjalti Hvítklett has accepted the position as interim CFO, effective from 1 February 2026. Mr. Hvítklett is an experienced business professional with extensive experience from similar positions, e.g. as CFO and finance director of Nordic Aqua Partners and CFO in P/F Pelagos.

Mr. Hvítklett will support the company's strategy and growth plan in the upcoming period, while the Company continues its search for a permanent CFO.

