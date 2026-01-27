Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: A2P6KS | ISIN: NO0010884794
Frankfurt
27.01.26 | 08:15
0,650 Euro
-15,58 % -0,120
27.01.2026 15:12 Uhr
27.01.2026 15:12 Uhr
34 Leser
Kaldvík AS: Appointment of interim CFO

Reykjavík, 27 January 2026: Reference is made to Kaldvik AS' (the "Company") stock exchange announcement published on 1 December 2025 regarding the current CFO's resignation.

The Company is very pleased to report that Hjalti Hvítklett has accepted the position as interim CFO, effective from 1 February 2026. Mr. Hvítklett is an experienced business professional with extensive experience from similar positions, e.g. as CFO and finance director of Nordic Aqua Partners and CFO in P/F Pelagos.

Mr. Hvítklett will support the company's strategy and growth plan in the upcoming period, while the Company continues its search for a permanent CFO.

For further information, please contact:
Vidar Aspehaug, CEO: +47 913 05 017 (mobile)

Information in this announcement is considered inside information pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR Article 17 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Kaldvík AS
Kaldvík AS is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a well- developed and fully integrated value-chain, enabling the group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland Growth Market. See https://www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
