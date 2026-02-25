KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Q4 2025 Quarterly Update

KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports Operating income in Q4 amounted to EURm 48.2 (EURm 46.8), while the operating loss before fair value adjustment of biomass and production tax was EURm -10.6 (EURm -17.5).

Harvest amounted to 7,943 (6,668) tonnes in Q4 2025.

For the full year 2025, total harvest amounted to 17,105 (14,965) tonnes.

Kaldvík AS maintains harvest guidance for 2026 to approximately 17,000 tonnes.

The Q4 2025 quarterly update presentation is attached.

Kaldvik AS publishes full financial statements semi-annually (half-year and annual reports).

Webcast

A webcast presentation of the Q4 2025 quarterly update will be held at 10:00 CET (09:00 Icelandic time) on 25 February 2026.

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Vidar Aspehaug and CFO Hjalti Hvítklett. A Q&A session will follow.

The webcast can be accessed at:

http://www.kaldvik.is/live

Contact:

Hjalti Hvítklett, CFO

+298 221 222 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.