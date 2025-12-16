

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Limited (0753.HK) reported a 10.1 percent year-on-year rise in passenger traffic in November 2025, as international travel continued to recover and capacity expanded at a measured pace.



Overall passenger capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, increased 4.9 percent from a year earlier. International routes drove most of the growth, with traffic surging 17.4 percent while capacity rose 8.1 percent.



Domestic services saw passenger traffic grow 7.5 percent alongside a 3.9 percent increase in capacity. Regional routes posted a more modest 3.0 percent rise in traffic, even as capacity declined 3.5 percent.



The airline's passenger load factor improved to 83.3 percent, up 4.0 percentage points from November last year. International routes recorded the strongest improvement, with load factor rising 6.4 percentage points.



Cargo performance also strengthened. Cargo and mail traffic increased 4.4 percent year-on-year, while cargo capacity grew 1.4 percent. The cargo load factor reached 39.5 percent, up 1.1 percentage points compared with November 2024.



During the month, Air China added seven aircraft to its fleet, including five A320 family aircraft and two C919s. As of November 30, the airline operated a total fleet of 956 aircraft. For the first eleven months of 2025, cumulative passenger traffic rose 5.6 percent year-on-year, while cargo and mail traffic increased 6.9 percent.



