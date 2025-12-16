TOKYO, Dec 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), as part of its effort to develop an innovative ammonia cracking system,(*1) has succeeded in producing 99% pure hydrogen by cracking ammonia using steam as the heating source. The production of hydrogen at pilot scale using the steam heating was conducted at the company's pilot plant in the Nagasaki District Research & Innovation Center, marking a world first.(*2)In contrast to conventional technologies that utilize heat from burner combustion, MHI's steam heating system operates at lower reaction temperatures, reducing operating costs. In addition, because a combustion furnace is not required, the system offers excellent features such as the potential for miniaturization.The utilization of hydrogen, a fuel that does not emit CO2 even when combusted, is expanding worldwide as a means of achieving a decarbonized society. Ammonia in particular is attracting attention as a "hydrogen carrier" to store and transport hydrogen over long distances safely and in large quantities.MHI, with the aim of building a hydrogen supply chain using ammonia as a hydrogen carrier, will build on this achievement to promote the development of medium-scale, decentralized ammonia cracking systems near hydrogen demand sites. Based on the results of this pilot test, MHI, in collaboration with project partners Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. and Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc., will accelerate the development of this technology, which was selected by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for its "Development of Technologies for Building a Competitive Hydrogen Supply Chain" project.(*3) Through these efforts, MHI will strive to establish and implement decarbonization technologies as soon as possible, and contribute to the realization of a sustainable, carbon-neutral world.(*1) For more information on the ammonia cracking system, see the following press release. https://www.mhi.com/news/23082101.html(*2) Source: MHI(*3) For more information on the selection of the proposal for NEDO's "Development of Technologies for Building a Competitive Hydrogen Supply Chain" project, see the following press release.https://www.mhi.com/news/25103003.htmlAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.