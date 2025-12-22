TOKYO, Dec 23, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group has set the corporate strategy of Innovative Total Optimization (ITO), which consists of two pillars: "Group-wide optimization" and "scope expansion," aimed at achieving a "virtuous cycle of high profitability and growth investments." (*1) To realize this, MHI Group is accelerating the development of digital innovation (DI) talent to drive its digital transformation (DX).DI development program for all employeesMHI Group comprises approximately 300 companies in Japan and overseas, encompassing a wide range of businesses from design, manufacturing, and construction, to sales, after-sales service, and general services. For such diverse businesses to grow sustainably, it is essential for MHI to strengthen its competitiveness by utilizing AI and other digital technologies.Accordingly, MHI Group is implementing a systematic program for DI talent development encompassing all employees at group companies in Japan and overseas, from general employees to senior executives. Furthermore, MHI is actively promoting open innovation by collaborating with external partners and startups to incorporate the world's leading-edge technologies and expertise. These initiatives will facilitate the formation of a global talent network and contribute to the development of highly skilled personnel.Tiered certification system to visualize growthTo put this into practice, MHI has established the DI talent Certification System. Based on the Digital Skill Standards established by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), MHI regularly updates the corporate group's own human resource model to keep pace with the rapid advancements in digital technology and ensure that it always reflects the latest requirements.There are three levels of certification: Basic, Advanced, and Master. The levels reflect a comprehensive evaluation of each employee's record of training programs completed, status of qualifications, and project experience. In particular, the Master certification is awarded only after a rigorous review by evaluators established by the Digital Innovation Headquarters.(*2)Communities that accelerate transformationTo accelerate DX promotion, MHI has developed communities where employees share knowledge on AI and digital utilization. Specifically, the "Global IT Conference" promotes the use of AI and digital technologies in cooperation with overseas sites; the "AI Salon" holds monthly lectures by experts on AI utilization; and an idea contest gathers innovative business improvement ideas and implements outstanding proposals. As a result, AI and digital utilization are penetrating throughout the company, generating improvement ideas from all business locations.Putting ideas into practiceThrough these community activities, initiatives where employees independently identify issues and shape solutions using digital technologies are expanding. Employees take the lead and work in collaboration with digital specialist organizations to implement an integrated process from problem identification to use case creation, system implementation, and effectiveness verification. Through practice, employees refine their skills and mindset, producing tangible results such as improved operational efficiency and the creation of new business models.MHI Group is accelerating digital talent development for all employees and building a virtuous cycle of DX promotion and value creation through the certification system, education, communities, and practice. Looking ahead, the company aims for the developed DI talent to become the core of DX promotion across the group, driving new value creation and business transformation.(*1) Based on MHI Group's corporate mission of "Combine cutting-edge technology with many years of expertise to provide solutions to the evolving challenges facing the world while enriching people's lives."(*2) MHI Group established the Digital Innovation Headquarters to further accelerate digital innovation to create and provide new value through "smart connections" among its product groups and digital technologies. For more information, see the following press release. https://www.mhi.com/news/22062001.htmlAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.