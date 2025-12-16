Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

16 December 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 300,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 522.375p. The highest price paid per share was 525.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 517.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0393% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 544,882,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 763,418,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

388

524.200

16:13:17

1332

524.200

16:13:17

1295

524.000

16:13:05

1600

524.200

16:11:40

456

524.000

16:09:38

1124

524.000

16:09:38

1747

524.000

16:07:56

1661

524.200

16:05:30

1589

524.200

16:03:35

1619

524.200

16:02:23

1565

524.400

16:02:11

231

524.400

16:01:08

539

524.400

16:01:08

54

524.400

16:01:07

1005

524.400

16:01:07

13

524.400

16:01:07

1763

524.400

15:56:21

1624

524.400

15:55:53

2399

524.600

15:54:54

1726

524.600

15:53:32

884

524.600

15:53:30

1005

524.800

15:53:18

2930

524.800

15:53:13

376

524.600

15:52:57

1511

524.200

15:51:16

532

524.400

15:49:46

1101

524.400

15:49:23

1587

524.600

15:49:04

1596

524.000

15:46:23

1134

524.200

15:42:30

96

524.200

15:42:30

483

524.200

15:42:19

915

524.400

15:41:27

490

524.400

15:40:34

248

524.400

15:40:34

1535

523.400

15:36:30

1571

524.000

15:33:20

1305

524.200

15:33:20

322

524.200

15:33:20

1751

523.400

15:27:53

1794

523.800

15:25:21

1743

523.800

15:25:21

1609

523.800

15:23:23

1795

523.800

15:23:23

1701

524.000

15:21:40

1076

523.400

15:15:29

512

523.400

15:15:29

1477

523.200

15:14:16

1438

523.600

15:10:27

250

523.600

15:10:27

1579

523.600

15:09:32

378

523.400

15:04:58

1095

523.400

15:04:58

1687

523.200

15:02:00

2212

523.600

15:01:28

1612

523.400

14:56:39

1543

523.000

14:53:09

1611

523.000

14:50:59

814

523.000

14:49:45

959

523.000

14:49:45

1787

523.000

14:45:26

664

522.800

14:43:27

909

522.800

14:43:27

1334

522.000

14:40:55

220

522.000

14:39:41

47

522.000

14:39:41

1801

522.400

14:35:32

1753

522.600

14:34:26

1376

522.000

14:32:19

187

522.000

14:32:19

1803

522.200

14:31:47

1764

522.400

14:26:45

1548

521.400

14:23:51

1686

521.400

14:19:51

1493

522.000

14:16:26

1652

521.800

14:12:21

1708

521.200

14:05:12

1492

521.200

14:02:32

1647

520.800

13:55:47

1811

521.400

13:50:21

1702

521.400

13:43:56

1543

521.800

13:41:16

1020

521.800

13:38:45

512

521.800

13:38:45

1629

521.800

13:31:23

166

521.800

13:31:23

1608

521.800

13:29:52

711

522.200

13:21:30

1087

522.200

13:21:30

513

521.800

13:10:47

1195

521.800

13:10:47

1485

522.200

13:07:21

1601

521.400

13:01:45

1696

520.200

12:55:42

1519

521.000

12:47:45

1619

521.400

12:44:14

1557

521.600

12:41:40

1745

519.600

12:31:04

1627

519.800

12:30:36

292

519.600

12:27:54

1639

520.000

12:25:22

1567

518.400

12:11:17

1605

519.000

12:02:00

1643

520.200

11:56:00

1553

519.600

11:49:49

1118

517.800

11:34:00

341

517.800

11:34:00

1781

518.400

11:29:45

1687

518.600

11:29:00

1460

518.600

11:29:00

558

517.800

11:20:35

1771

518.000

11:20:35

1537

518.400

11:20:35

1705

518.400

11:20:02

1792

518.000

11:11:12

1661

518.000

11:03:50

1538

518.200

11:01:38

1013

518.400

10:56:25

750

518.400

10:56:25

1599

518.400

10:56:25

868

518.600

10:56:02

1502

518.400

10:45:57

588

519.000

10:41:48

289

519.000

10:41:48

174

519.000

10:41:48

622

519.000

10:41:48

1702

519.600

10:40:11

1563

519.800

10:38:54

1566

520.000

10:38:41

1200

520.200

10:38:01

1502

519.000

10:36:39

1645

519.000

10:30:27

1116

519.400

10:17:24

344

519.400

10:17:24

1638

519.600

10:15:55

1537

519.200

10:11:28

1793

519.200

10:10:28

1664

519.400

10:07:15

1617

519.600

10:06:29

1776

519.600

10:01:51

1389

519.800

10:01:40

419

519.800

10:01:40

1734

519.800

09:57:00

199

520.200

09:53:54

1283

520.200

09:53:54

1595

520.200

09:52:17

1541

520.400

09:50:55

1543

520.400

09:49:56

1738

520.800

09:49:07

1527

520.600

09:45:30

1475

521.000

09:45:16

1675

521.800

09:42:41

1763

522.200

09:42:41

1758

522.400

09:40:01

1545

522.200

09:38:22

1684

522.600

09:36:39

1790

522.400

09:32:04

1644

522.600

09:25:15

1762

523.600

09:21:36

1111

524.000

09:19:58

744

524.000

09:19:53

617

524.200

09:19:51

1046

524.200

09:19:51

1709

524.400

09:19:51

1641

524.400

09:19:15

172

524.400

09:19:15

2833

524.400

09:18:49

1481

524.200

09:17:57

263

524.000

09:17:11

1498

524.000

09:17:06

1762

523.600

09:12:50

1755

524.000

09:09:43

2416

524.200

09:09:39

1873

524.400

09:09:35

1801

523.400

09:07:50

1463

523.000

09:07:25

532

523.000

09:07:25

1143

523.000

09:07:25

1710

523.000

09:02:05

1665

523.400

09:01:11

92

523.000

09:00:17

1781

523.200

09:00:00

1661

523.800

08:59:57

1678

523.600

08:56:45

1678

523.600

08:47:05

88

523.600

08:47:04

1555

524.400

08:39:54

1733

524.800

08:39:20

1505

525.000

08:38:05

1739

524.600

08:36:34

1470

524.600

08:35:46

1813

524.800

08:35:44

2710

525.000

08:35:44

84

524.400

08:35:07

1586

523.000

08:34:26

1813

523.000

08:34:24

810

523.200

08:34:21

84

523.200

08:34:21

776

523.200

08:34:21

84

523.000

08:34:20

1509

522.600

08:32:44

1050

522.800

08:32:40

1705

522.400

08:28:59

986

522.200

08:26:18

718

522.200

08:26:18

1738

523.000

08:24:15

2251

523.200

08:24:05

1649

523.600

08:24:05

1541

523.600

08:24:05

84

523.600

08:23:47

1753

521.600

08:22:19

1700

523.000

08:18:55

1538

523.200

08:17:46

1493

523.800

08:17:23

1642

523.400

08:15:35

1554

523.600

08:14:40

1815

524.200

08:14:21

1704

524.600

08:14:10

1893

523.600

08:10:30

1788

524.000

08:09:09

1751

525.000

08:07:06

779

525.400

08:06:55

832

525.400

08:06:55

1623

524.000

08:04:34

1496

524.600

08:02:37

1588

523.200

08:01:16

1588

523.400

08:01:16

1673

523.800

08:01:01


