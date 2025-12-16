

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Although the holidays are a time for celebration and family gatherings, research shows they can also be risky for heart health.



Cardiologists at Houston Methodist warn about a condition called Holiday Heart Syndrome, which can suddenly affect the heart during festive periods. It usually shows up as an irregular heartbeat, most often atrial fibrillation (AFib), and can happen even in otherwise healthy people.



'The holidays create a perfect storm for rhythm problems. Even people with no prior heart issues can suddenly experience irregular heartbeats,' said Dr. Bindu Chebrolu, cardiologist at Houston Methodist.



Triggers include heavy drinking, overeating, dehydration and stress. Symptoms may include a fast or uneven heartbeat, chest fluttering, dizziness and shortness of breath, often starting 12 to 36 hours after drinking too much alcohol.



The risk of Holiday Heart Syndrome is higher in older adults and in people with high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, sleep apnea or regular heavy alcohol use. However, doctors say even one night of binge drinking can trigger AFib in people with no previous heart problems.



If left untreated, AFib can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure and other serious complications. Repeated episodes linked to binge drinking can also turn a temporary problem into a long-term heart condition.



Doctors said that the condition can often be prevented by drinking plenty of water, limiting alcohol, getting enough sleep and avoiding very salty holiday foods. People should also avoid mixing alcohol with energy drinks, and those who are prone to palpitations may benefit from using smartwatches to track their heart rate.



Anyone experiencing ongoing irregular heartbeat, chest pain, fainting or severe shortness of breath should seek immediate medical care. Even if symptoms go away, experts recommend following up with a cardiologist.



