SMX Public Limited: SMX's Version of the New Gold Standard Is Less About Money and More About PROOF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / For years, even decades, analysts kept waiting for gold to reclaim its role as the foundation of global money. They predicted a return to a monetary gold standard, a moment when central banks would peg currencies to bullion again. But while the world argued about economic theory, the real revolution arrived from an unexpected direction. The next global gold standard will not be financial. It will be forensic.

Gold is entering an era where value is determined not by macroeconomics, but by molecular identity. The question will no longer be how much gold you hold. It will be how much of that gold can prove its truth.

Behind the scenes, global gold markets are fraying. Bars that cannot be confirmed. Supplies with uncertain origin. Vaults that inherited bullion through decades of undocumented transfers. Documentation systems built for a slower world. In the age of sanctions, supply chain crackdowns, and geopolitics, trust is no longer enough. The market needs a gold standard rooted in verification, not nostalgia. This is the quiet crisis gold has been hiding. Its greatest strength has always been certainty, yet its greatest weakness has always been unverifiability.

SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ) has drafted the architecture for this new standard. Its molecular identity technology embeds a permanent fingerprint directly into the metal itself. Melt it, recast it, split it, refine it, transport it - the identity stays. That turns gold from a metal that relies on trust into a metal that declares its own truth.

SMX Raises the Gold Standard with a Single Thing: PROOF

The old gold standard functioned on one assumption: that gold held by banks was exactly what banks said it was. For more than a century, institutions moved bullion based on paperwork, serial numbers, and refinery markings. These tools worked when supply chains were simple and geopolitical tensions were low. They do not work now. Today, gold moves through dozens of hands. It is melted, reshaped, alloyed, and transported across borders with inconsistent oversight. Every transformation breaks the chain of identity that the monetary system once trusted blindly.

That is why modern markets no longer fear gold shortages. They fear gold doubt. All it takes is one vault discovering compromised bars for the system to question the authenticity of everything surrounding it. Monetary theory cannot solve that. Certificates cannot solve that. Even the best auditors cannot solve that. You cannot anchor a global currency system to a material that can erase its own past with a blast furnace.

A molecular gold standard solves the flaw entirely. Gold becomes self-authenticating. It carries its own history. It cannot lose its identity. That is the world SMX is building, and it is the world the monetary gold standard needed but never had.

Price-verified Gold at a Premium, Discount Everything Else

Once identity becomes infrastructure, gold splits into two categories. Verified bullion with molecular proof becomes the premium asset. Unverified bullion becomes the risky asset. Investors will gravitate to the tier with certainty. Banks will demand the tier with traceability. Exchanges will list the tier with compliance clarity. And regulators will enforce the tier with forensic-grade evidence. The market will not debate which one deserves a higher price. It will demonstrate it through liquidity, premiums, and global acceptance.

At this point, gold becomes more than a store of value. It becomes a store of truth. That truth has pricing power. Verified gold will command premiums because it eliminates the risk that regulators seize it, vaults reject it, or investors discount it. Unverified gold will drift into a second-class category because no one can guarantee its legality, purity, or origin at scale. The new gold standard is not theoretical. It is operational .

SMX is the company enabling that shift and driving this change. Its technology gives gold a memory, a history, and an identity the market cannot forge or lose. With that, the next era of gold will not be about weight. It will be about proof. And the gold that carries it will likely become the world's most important asset class.

