SMX Public Limited: The Market Finally Woke Up: Why SMX Is Suddenly on the World's Radar

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / For more than a year, SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) quietly built the kind of infrastructure companies talk about but rarely execute. Molecular identity for plastics. Traceability for metals. Verification that survives every transformation inside some of the world's most advanced bullion ecosystems. National circularity programs developed with leading research institutions. These weren't concepts on a slide deck. They were real systems deployed with real partners across multiple continents.

None of it happened overnight. But something did happen overnight. The market finally noticed. SMX doesn't comment on day-to-day price movements, but it can acknowledge that global interest has surged. And that interest didn't materialize because of hype. It materialized because the world is starting to understand what SMX has actually built.

The pattern shows up every time a genuine shift occurs. Markets ignore a transformation right up until they realize it is no longer theoretical. That is the moment corporate narratives turn into inflection points. SMX is now living inside that moment, with investor and stakeholder interest forcing global markets to reassess what SMX represents.

The Revved Engine of PROOF

Every major technological transition begins with a single ignition point. Something changes in how people see the technology, and suddenly the story reframes itself. For SMX, that ignition point wasn't a catchphrase. It wasn't a marketing push. It was proof.

When SMX's technology was demonstrated inside the DMCC precious-metals ecosystem, the industry witnessed verification that survives smelting, recasting, storage, shipping, and handling. They saw gold carry its identity like a passport that can't be faked or washed away. They saw the end of counterfeit bars, the end of paperwork-dependent authenticity, and the end of blind trust. The metals sector had been waiting for this level of certainty for decades. When SMX delivered it, the signal didn't stay in Dubai. It traveled to traders, auditors, refiners, ESG officers, regulators and institutional investors who have battled the same problem for years: once a material changes form, nobody can verify its origins.

The market didn't wake up because SMX shifted its messaging. The market woke up because SMX proved its message.

A Broad Use-Case Recognized

As global attention intensified, the narrative widened. Markets began to connect the dots between SMX's expanding collaborations with some of the world's largest materials, chemical, and industrial groups. They took a closer look at the work being validated through European research institutions that pressure-test materials at industrial extremes. They recognized the development of national circularity programs across ASEAN, where packaging, logistics, and recycling leaders are leaning into verification-driven infrastructure. They saw the growing influence inside the gold ecosystem where miners, processors, and global trading hubs are sharpening their requirements for trust and traceability. Different industries, different geographies, but the same revelation kept surfacing. Materials now have memory.

That is the shift the market is reacting to. Not noise. Infrastructure. When embedded identities begin to travel through plastics, metals, textiles, packaging, and bullion, verification stops behaving like a feature. It becomes the baseline for how supply chains operate. And when the baseline moves, the markets built on top of it move too.

Nothing about this moment indicates that SMX suddenly became a different company. The opposite is true. The world simply became more aware of the company SMX already was. Supply chains are tightening. Regulators are demanding harder evidence. Metals markets are under renewed scrutiny. Global brands are being exposed for unverifiable sustainability claims. The entire system is shifting toward one universal requirement. Proof. And proof is what SMX has spent years engineering at the molecular level.

The market finally woke up. And given the urgency unfolding across global industries, it woke up at exactly the right time, because the world now needs what SMX already built.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

