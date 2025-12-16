

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended on a positive note on Tuesday, bucking the largely weak trend across Europe. However, the upside was just marginal as investors refrained from making big moves, digesting mostly weak regional economic data, and a mixed jobs report from the U.S.



The benchmark SMI, which briefly dropped into negative territory in the final hour,settled with a gain of 19.94 points or 0.15% at 13,056.74. The index touched a high of 13,130.74 and a low of 13,036.80.



UBS Group climbed 3.83% and Swatch Group gained about 2.1%. Holcim moved up 1.63% after the company bought majority stake in Peruvian building materials maker Cementos Pacasmayo.



Richemont, Amrize and SGS moved higher by 0.7 to 0.9%. Swisscom, Sonova, Swiss Life Holding and Sika posted modest gains.



Barry Callebaut moved up sharply on reports the company is exploring a separation of its cocoa division. The move is expected to help reshape the company which is grappling with volatile cocoa prices.



VAT Group and Galderma Group both closed lower by about 2.85%. Sandoz Group drifted down 2.1%



Alcon ended down by 1.2%. Julius Baer, ABB Lonza Group, Straumann Holding, Nestle, Roche Holding, Schindler Ps, Lindt & Spruengli and Givaudan lost 0.4 to 1%.



