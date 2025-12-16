Ovivo Inc.: Ovivo Completes the Sale of its Electronics Division to Ecolab and Starts a New Phase of Growth

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovivo Water Inc. ("Ovivo"), a global provider of water and wastewater treatment equipment, technology and systems and its shareholder SKion Water GmbH ("SKion Water"), are pleased to announce the successful completion of the sale of Ovivo's Electronics division to Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. As previously disclosed, the transaction is based on an enterprise valuation of approximately 2.4 billion Canadian dollars for the division.

This transaction marks a significant milestone in Ovivo's history. It opens new perspectives and opportunities for the Electronics division within Ecolab's global platform, while spearheading a new phase of growth for Ovivo focused on its three operational pillars: the Municipal/Industrial/PFAS division, the Energy division, and the Cembrane SiC membrane division.

"I want to sincerely thank all the employees of the Electronics division for their outstanding contributions throughout this remarkable growth journey over the past decade. Through teamwork and innovation, they have built world-class expertise and capabilities, establishing the division as one of the most recognized providers of ultra-pure water and wastewater systems servicing the global electronics industry. I am confident that, as part of Ecolab, they will continue to thrive and reach new heights. I wish them continued success in this exciting next chapter," said Marc Barbeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ovivo.

"SKion Water continues to pursue its growth strategy, with Ovivo playing a key role within our portfolio. The next phase of Ovivo will be focused on accelerating both organic and inorganic growth across its Municipal, Energy, and Cembrane businesses, while expanding its industrial footprint in North America through strategic acquisitions in key sectors. In the coming months, we will also strengthen collaboration across the SKion Water portfolio and further integrate the corporate functions of SKion Water and Ovivo, enabling us to fully leverage our in-house expertise. Finally, I join Marc in expressing my heartfelt thanks to all the employees of the Electronics division for their dedication and contributions to this remarkable success over the years," said Reinhard Huebner, CEO of SKion Water.

About Ovivo and SKion Water

Ovivo is a global provider of equipment, technology, and systems for purifying water and treating some of the most challenging wastewater in the industry. Ovivo is a powerful global brand with renowned trademarks, possessing more than 150 years of expertise and references in water treatment, supported by its proprietary products, advanced technologies, and extensive system integration knowhow. Ovivo delivers conventional to highly technological water treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets, and leverages its large installed base of equipment to offer parts and services to its customers. Ovivo is dedicated to innovation in an industry that is in constant evolution and offers water treatment solutions that are cost-effective, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Ovivo operates an integrated global platform and employs close to 700 experts in water treatment. Ovivo is owned by German SKion Water GmbH, a global technology and solutions provider, as well as plant manufacturer, in both municipal and industrial water and wastewater technology. SKion Water is a subsidiary of SKion GmbH, the investment holding company of the German entrepreneurial Klatten family.

