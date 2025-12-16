

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waze (GOOG) is testing a new feature that could provide drivers with more detailed insights into local traffic conditions, narrowing a long-standing gap with Google Maps.



According to a report by Geektime, the navigation app has begun trialling a traffic light display for users in Israel.



The report says that when drivers are actively navigating to a destination, Waze shows up to three upcoming traffic lights on the route. When the app is used without a set destination, it displays all nearby traffic lights. The distinction is intended to keep the interface from becoming overcrowded, particularly when Waze's social reporting icons are visible.



The feature is still in an early beta phase, and many traffic lights in Israel are not yet marked. As a result, there is no clear timeline for a wider rollout or clarity on how the final version might function. If fully implemented, the addition could help drivers tailor routes more precisely and potentially improve arrival time estimates.



Geektime suggests the feature could eventually allow users to select routes with fewer traffic lights or receive navigation prompts based on the number of signals ahead, such as directions tied to specific traffic lights.



The update comes as Waze and Google Maps continue to compete as navigation tools. While Waze remains focused solely on driving, Google Maps caters to a broader range of transport modes, including public transit. Waze users often highlight the app's community-driven reporting as a key advantage, along with features that adapt to individual driving habits and allow quick access to upcoming directions.



Google Maps, meanwhile, has expanded its capabilities with recent Gemini-powered updates and new tools for electric vehicle drivers. Waze has also added features of its own, including an offline mode designed for areas with poor network coverage. The traffic light test is seen as another step in strengthening Waze's appeal as a driver-first navigation app.



Tuesday, GOOG closed at $307.73, down 1.59%, and is trading after hours at $307.19, a 0.18% decrease, on the NasdaqGS.



