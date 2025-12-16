

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $490.237 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $1.096 billion, or $4.06 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $9.367 billion from $9.946 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $490.237 Mln. vs. $1.096 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $4.06 last year. -Revenue: $9.367 Bln vs. $9.946 Bln last year.



