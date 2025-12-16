

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The central bank in Thailand is scheduled to conclude its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to lower its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 1.25 percent from 1.50 percent.



The central bank in Indonesia is also set to conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on rates; its benchmark lending rate (4.75 percent), deposit facility rate (3.75 percent) and lending facility rate (5.50 percent) all are seen unchanged.



Japan will release October figures for core machinery orders and November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, machinery orders were up 4.2 percent on month and 11.6 percent on year. In October, imports were up 0.7 percent on year and exports rose 3.6 percent for a trade deficit of 226.1 billion yen.



Singapore will provide November data for non-oil domestic exports; in October, NODX was up 9.3 percent on month and 22.2 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD7.249 billion.



