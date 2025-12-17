

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 7.0 percent on month in October, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 992.9 billion yen.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.8 percent following the 4.2 percent increase in September.



On a yearly basis, orders were up 12.5 percent - again surpassing expectations for 3.6 percent and up from 11.6 percent in the previous month.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, core machinery orders are expected to slip 0.9 percent on quarter and rise 2.2 percent on year at 9.474 trillion yen.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan decreased a seasonally adjusted 6.8 percent on month and 9.9 percent on year.



