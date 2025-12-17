

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 322.2 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That beat forecasts for a surplus of 71.2 billion yen following the 226.1 billion yen shortfall in October.



Exports were up 6.1 percent on year at 9.714trillion yen, topping forecasts for 4.8 percent and up from 3.6 percent a month earlier.



Imports rose an annual 1.3 percent to 9.392 trillion yen versus forecasts for an increase of 2.5 percent but still up from 0.7 percent in October.



