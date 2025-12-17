EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appointment of non-executive director



17-Dec-2025 / 01:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 17 December 2025 Appointment of non-executive director Dexus is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Gidney to the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM) as a non-executive director, effective 17 December 2025. Mr Gidney is an experienced company director and corporate advisor with more than 30 years' experience in investment banking. He has a strong financial background, understanding of global capital markets and extensive corporate risk and governance expertise, having worked with Australian and International groups on strategy, M&A and capital market transactions. During his investment banking career, at J.P. Morgan, Greenhill & Co and Citi, Mr Gidney was involved in strategy development and significant transactions for a number of global real estate fund managers, ASX listed REITs, managed investment schemes and private investors. These assignments included a wide breadth of mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital markets, and strategic activities. Mr Gidney is a Member of the Australian Takeovers Panel, Non-Executive Chair of FNZ (APAC) Group of Companies, a Non-Executive Director of Cettire Limited and a Director of Australian Financial Services Licensee, El Calamar Capital Pty Ltd. Warwick Negus, Chair of the DXFM Board said: "I am delighted to welcome Jon to Dexus. He is a highly skilled director who will bring extensive investment banking and real estate experience to the Board." Mr Gidney will join the Board Nomination & Governance Committee, Board Audit Committee and the Board People & Remuneration Committee and will stand for election at Dexus's next Annual General Meeting, to be held on 28 October 2026. As Mr Gidney was previously employed by Citi, a financial advisor to Dexus until September 2023, he is not currently considered an independent director. However, Mr Gidney's employment with Citi will have ceased more than three years prior the 2026 AGM and Dexus intends to revisit his independence status before he stands for election. Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Luke O'Donnell

Senior Manager, Media and Communications

+61 412 023 111

luke.odonnell@dexus.com





End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $50.1 billion. The Dexus Platform includes the Dexus listed portfolio and the funds management business. The $14.5 billion listed portfolio includes direct and indirect ownership of office, industrial, retail, healthcare, infrastructure, alternatives and other investments. We manage a further $35.6 billion of investments in our funds management business which connects third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering performance and benefit from Dexus's Platform capabilities. The Platform's $13.3 billion real estate development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both the listed and funds' portfolios and enhance future returns. We are deeply connected to our purpose unlock potential, create tomorrow, reflecting our unique ability to create value for our people, customers, investors and communities over the long term. Our sustainability approach focuses on the priority areas where we believe we can make the most impact: Customer Prosperity, Climate Action and Enhancing Communities. Dexus is supported by more than 37,000 investors from 26 countries. With more than four decades of expertise in real asset investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Limited ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

(Dexus Property Trust ARSN 648 526 470 and Dexus Operations Trust ARSN 110 521 223)

Level 30, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000

17-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News