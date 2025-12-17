

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback fell to a 2-month low of 1.3455 against the pound, 5-day low of 0.7926 against the franc and near a 2-week low of 154.39 against the yen.



The greenback dropped to near a 5-month low of 1.3730 against the loonie and a 4-day low of 0.6661 against the aussie, from an early high of 1.3781 and a 1-week high of 0.6618, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 0.5807 against the kiwi, from an early 8-day high of 0.5758.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.37 against the pound, 0.77 against the franc, 151.00 against the yen, 1.35 against the loonie, 0.69 against the aussie and 0.60 against the kiwi.



