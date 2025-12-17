

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) announced that it agreed to sell its Riello business to Ariston Group.



Carrier expects gross proceeds from the transaction of approximately $430 million and plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases, consistent with its capital allocation priorities.



The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and works council consultation processes.



