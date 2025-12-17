

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening flat to lower on Wednesday after the S&P 500 fell for a third day on economic worries.



After the release of mixed U.S. employment data, traders now look ahead to Thursday's release of the consumer price index reading for November for more clarity on the economic and rate outlook.



Trading later in the day may be swayed by reaction to the release of inflation data from the U.K. and the euro area as well as remarks from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams.



Tariff worries may also keep investors on edge after the U.S. threatened countermeasures against the EU over perceived discriminatory tech regulations impacting American companies.



The Trump administration singled out prominent companies, including Accenture Plc, Siemens AG and Spotify Technology SA, as possible targets for new restrictions or fees.



Thomas Regnier, a spokesman for the European Commission, said that 'as we have made clear many times, our rules apply equally and fairly to all companies operating in the EU'.



Asian markets were mixed after new data showed the U.S. jobs market remains sluggish but not quickly deteriorating.



The dollar was little changed near a three-month low, helping gold prices surge above $4,330 per ounce.



Oil prices jumped more than 1 percent after U.S. President Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers in Venezuela.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending narrowly mixed after the release of jobs and retail sales data.



Data showed the U.S. economy shed 105,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate touched 4.6 percent - its highest level since September 2021.



However, 64,000 jobs were added in November, beating analysts' forecasts for an increase of 50,000 jobs.



Rising unemployment kept pressure on the Fed to consider cutting interest rates in the near future, but at the same time raised concerns about the state of the world's largest economy.



U.S. business activity expanded at its weakest pace since June, while retail sales were unexpectedly flat in October as consumers cut back on spending due to rising economic uncertainty, separate set of data revealed.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up by 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent and the Dow dropped 0.6 percent.



European stocks closed Tuesday's session on a sluggish note as new data showed the Eurozone economic recovery lost some momentum at the end of 2025.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell half a percent. The German DAX dipped 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.7 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News