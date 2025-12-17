Bavarian Nordic A/S: Heidi Hunter Appointed New Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, December 17, 2025 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that, following the recent appointment of Anne Louise Eberhard as new Chair of the Board of Directors, and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the Board has convened and has appointed Ms. Heidi Hunter as new Vice Chair.

Ms. Hunter has been a member of the board since 2023. She has over 25 years of industry experience, working across the pharmaceutical value chain, from clinical and commercial development through to launch execution. She is formerly President at Cardinal Health, where she led the Specialty Solutions Businesses. Prior to Cardinal Health, Ms. Hunter held senior leadership positions at UCB, Boehringer Ingelheim, IQVIA and Centocor, a J&J company. She also led women's health and oncology business at Wyeth (today part of Pfizer) in the U.S. and women's health at Novo Nordisk in Denmark. Ms. Hunter holds a BA from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

In addition to the role as Vice Chair, Ms. Hunter's duties on the Board include memberships of the Nomination and Compensation Committee and the Science and Technology Committee.

Her external duties include board memberships with Vicore Pharma Holding AB, IO Biotech, Inc. and Sutro BioPharma Inc.

The Board continues its search for a couple of candidates with relevant competencies to be nominated for election at the annual general meeting in April 2026, while at the same time securing continuity.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

