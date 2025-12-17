Regulatory News:

As the 2025 financial year draws to a close, Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819) provides a year-end update reflecting a period marked by disciplined execution, ongoing dialogue with the market and continued efforts to strengthen the Company's organizational and governance framework.

Throughout the year, Mexedia focused on consolidating its industrial and operational foundations, enhancing internal processes and maintaining a transparent and constructive relationship with investors and stakeholders. The Company's actions were guided by a prudent and responsible approach, aimed at reinforcing long-term stability and strategic coherence.

Paolo Bona, Chief Executive Officer of Mexedia, commented: "2025 was a year that required responsibility, focus and industrial vision. We worked to strengthen the Company's structure and to maintain an open and continuous dialogue with the market. The confidence shown by investors over the course of the year represents an important signal and a responsibility that we intend to honor through orderly and consistent development."

Daniel Gilcher, Chief Financial Officer of Mexedia, added: "During the year, particular attention was given to the solidity of the financial framework and to the quality of governance processes. This work provides a sound basis for approaching the next financial year with increased awareness and discipline.

Within the context of its international activities, the subsidiary Telvantis Inc. is continuing the execution process relating to two strategic transactions: the sale of the Telvantis Voice Services business and the acquisition of AmeriCrew. Both transactions are currently at an advanced stage of execution and are progressing in an orderly manner, with the objective of reaching completion in the near term, in line with the relevant contractual and authorization processes.

Looking ahead, Mexedia will continue to assess opportunities consistent with its industrial strategy, in compliance with applicable regulatory and disclosure requirements. In this context, the Company intends to share a revised strategic plan during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the work carried out to strengthen its organizational structure, governance framework and industrial priorities, and providing a clearer high-level view of its medium-term strategic direction.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is an international technology company operating in digital communications and customer interaction services for enterprises and brands. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819), the Company focuses on the development of technology-driven solutions and structured communication services, with particular attention to governance quality, sustainability and long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Mexedia undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

