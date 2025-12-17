

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Proximus SA (PROX.BR), a provider of digital services and communication solutions, said on Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Reid, who joined the company in May 2021, will leave at the end of January 2026 to pursue other career opportunities in the UK.



Nicolas Gaertner, currently deputy CFO, will assume the CFO role on an interim basis starting January 15.



